First Alert 7 Forecast: the heat is on over the next few days

Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of storms mainly in western Texoma. It will be muggy with 9pm temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow and hotter. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by noon and highs will top out near 100. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs close to 101 ahead of a weak cool front. A few storms are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Due to high levels of humidity, the heat index will be near 102-107° tomorrow and Wednesday.