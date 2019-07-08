Imagination Station Camp kicks off this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -You could see about 100 kids at the Patterson Center having some fun participating in the Imagination Station Camp.
Monday kicked off the week long camp and the theme was Super Hero Day. Kids played outside, ran in a relay, made some art, and got in the groove for a dance off.
The activities coordinator said giving kids something to do in the summer is important.
“I believe that kids need to play. We don’t need to keep them sitting in front of the T.V. They need to be outside playing, doing something fun, just to keep them active during the summertime," said Yolanda Allen.
Allen said the camp is currently full. Each day the theme will change. Tuesday is Exploration Day.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.