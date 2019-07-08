Jeeplahoma Jeep Show displays hundreds of jeeps

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Jeeplahoma Jeep Show is going on in Medicine Park as part of the “Rockin’ in the Park” event.
It is being held in conjunction with Medicine Park's 11th birthday. As you can see here, people were able to view over 200 jeeps as part of the event.
They’ll have live rock music until 11 Saturday, and then again Sunday from 3-11 p.m.
This free festival is being held at the Medicine Park Stage, and is pet friendly. People will also be able to see some fireworks throughout the night.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.