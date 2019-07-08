Texas Rangers investigating body found at Lake Cooper near Olney.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a body was found at Lake Cooper near Olney on Sunday.
The body is that of Manuela Allen of Olney.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death and have released no details.
According to her Facebook page, Allen worked at the Olney Independent School District. It also says she has four children and grew up in Germany.
Olney residents tell News Channel 6 that various law enforcement vehicles surrounded a vehicle and a cabin at Lake Cooper where the body was found, and that a home on Main Street in Olney had crime scene tape around it.
We will continue to follow this story. Stay with 6 for the latest.
