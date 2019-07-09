Basic trainees practice throwing at grenade range

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Soldiers in the Delta Battery, 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion took to the grenade range Tuesday to learn how to throw the M-67.
“I have never thrown a hand grenade but its been a great experience, said Private Rob Rhodes. "It’s been an adrenaline rush. I need to do the right thing like keeping my head down and stuff like that.”
Before going to the live firing range, soldiers threw simulator grenades. Two medics were on standby in case anything was to happen, but soldiers are briefed thoroughly on safety.
“The main thing is to make sure we have the proper equipment and training," said Staff Sergeant Frank Sanchez IV. "All of our medics that work at the basic training site are seasoned medics.”
Trainees are instructed to throw two grenades from the bunker and immediately take cover. They use fragmentation type of grenade so in combat, it’s the shrapnel that is meant to cause harm within 4-5 seconds of pulling the pin. It’s a responsibility these trainees do not take lightly.
“You got to get on that knee, keep your head down and get as low to the ground as you can," said Pvt. Rhodes. "This is nothing to play around with. You have to be mature.”
Soldiers finished the range with qualifications on the dry range with practice grenades. This is not a graduation requirement but if they do well, they will be awarded the grenade qualification badge.
Next week, soldiers in the battery will compete against each other to see who is the best at combatives and the pugil stick.
