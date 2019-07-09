Child dies in Montague County after weekend wreck

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A 5-year-old girl from Henderson, Texas died in a wreck which happened on Sunday near Bellevue.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 287 just south of Bellevue when one of the rear tires had a blowout, causing the vehicle to go into a side skid. The vehicle went into the right ditch and rolled multiple times, ejecting the little girl.
She was transported to the Bowie hospital but was pronounced dead.
Two other children, 6 and 7 years old, were transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Forth Worth and were listed in stable condition. Two other adults were transported to local hospitals and are both in stable condition. All occupants were also from Henderson.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.