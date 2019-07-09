First Alert 7 Forecast: dangerous “feels like” temperatures tomorrow but then a drop in humidity late week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Heat indices will soar into the 100s again tomorrow before a weak cool front moves through Texoma.
Mostly clear, warm, and muggy this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall to 90 by 9PM and the mid 70s by morning. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid tomorrow. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by noon with highs around 100. It will feel like 105-110° due to high humidity. As a weak cool front passes through late in the day, isolated storms may develop. Any storms will end tomorrow night. Lows in the mid 70s.
It will remain hot from Thursday into Saturday but it will not be nearly as humid. Expect highs in the mid 90s, mostly sunny skies, and lows dropping into the 60s. Humidity will return Sunday into early next week as highs top out in the 90s. Lows in the 70s. A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely stay to our east.
Have a great evening and stay cool!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
