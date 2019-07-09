First Alert 7 Forecast: Temperatures near 100 today will actually feel hotter!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The next 2 days will be the hottest so far this summer. Actual high temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat Index, what it “feels like” on your skin when you factor the heat and humidity, will be anywhere from 100-110.
A Heat Advisory has been posted for OKC to Chickasha to Duncan for today.
A chance of some rain relief comes Wednesday PM into Tuesday AM. This “cooler” front will know out temperatures down 5 to 6 degrees and scour out some of the humidity but that is all I can do. Temperatures will still range from 90-97.
A tropical system may help the temperatures be a little early next week. The best case scenario would to add some slim chances for rain but the jury is still out on that.
Stay cool and thanks for watching us!
-First Alert Meteorologist Steve Carano
