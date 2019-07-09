Local group that makes hats for newborns looking for volunteers

If you’d like to join their knitting and crocheting group, they meet twice a week. They meet on Saturday’s at Viridian Coffee on 2nd street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday’s at St Paul’s United Methodist Church from noon to 3 p.m. If you’d more information, you can contact Barrett at 580-583-2563. She said it’s easier if you text rather than call.