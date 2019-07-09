Local group that makes hats for newborns looking for volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of volunteers that makes hats for babies born at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton needs help. Members of Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting and Crocheting are overwhelmed by the number of hats they have to make every week.
The volunteers spend hours every week making these hats to make sure babies born here get one. After southwest Oklahoma's newest resident is born, a hospital volunteer takes one to the family.
“It makes them feel so welcome and accepted into our little family here and they just love it,” Zella South said. “I love seeing them in it. They’re just so cute.”
Five sisters spinning, knitting and crocheting started making hats for newborns at Southwestern Medical Center back in 2013. Laura Barrett, the group coordinator, said the number of babies born each year at the hospital has increased which means they’re having to make more hats.
“And it can get hard for the group to do,” Barrett said. “We have a small group right now. We have to build up membership.”
Barrett said they love making them and they will not resort to buying hats.
“We can easily buy hats that knit and crochet, but that’s not the whole idea about it,” she said. “It’s about giving to the community, giving love to these children, and making it personal.”
To make the hats even more special, the yarn they’re using was donated by people in the community. She said if the hospital runs out and a baby is born, they will get one made no matter what.
“We will have some sleepless nights because we will get the hats produced one way or the other,” Barrett said. “We just need to find a few more knitters and crocheters so we can keep the project going.”
If you’d like to join their knitting and crocheting group, they meet twice a week. They meet on Saturday’s at Viridian Coffee on 2nd street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday’s at St Paul’s United Methodist Church from noon to 3 p.m. If you’d more information, you can contact Barrett at 580-583-2563. She said it’s easier if you text rather than call.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.