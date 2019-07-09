Two cars crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A car was badly damaged in Lawton after crash Monday afternoon.
It happened near Southwest 16th street and Jefferson. It looks like that’s where the car was knocked off the roadway.
It’s not currently clear what caused the crash or what happened after, though police say the second vehicle involved was found further away from the scene, at 5th street and Summit avenue.
