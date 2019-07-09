Walters man arrested for drug trafficking in Comanche Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Walters man is behind bars tonight, charged with trafficking drugs in Comanche County.
According to an affidavit from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, 41-year-old Joshua Watts was arrested on a felony warrant last week at the Days Inn Hotel on 2nd street.
They say at the time, he had a small baggie of meth, some marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Authorities say Watts was carrying about 121 grams of meth.
He also had some drug paraphernalia, like digital scales and syringes.
Watts is charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
He is expected in court later this month.
