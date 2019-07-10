Driver not found in Lawton hit and run crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We have more information on a crash in Lawton we first told you about Monday night, one now classified as a hit and run.
The crash happened around 4 Monday afternoon at 16th street and Jefferson avenue. Police say a tan SUV heading north failed to stop at the stop sign.
That’s when it hit a car and sent if off the roadway the driver in the SUV then drove away from the scene.
Police later found the SUV at 5th and Summit, but with no one inside.
The driver of the car was trapped inside and had to be freed, but they refused medical treatment.
The driver of the SUV has not been found.
