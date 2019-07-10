Duncan Power undergoing upgrade

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A heads up for people in Duncan. You could have a power outage in the coming days.
According to city officials, Duncan Power is undergoing scheduled upgrade work on the AEP transmission line that serves their substations.
The work is running through to Friday.
They say that during that time service is expected to run as usual but if power is interrupted at all, ALL Duncan Power customers would be without power until repairs are done.
In the event of an outage, Duncan Power crews will be on standby to make sure power is restored as fast as possible but officials stress that an outage is not anticipated.
