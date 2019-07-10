Good Morning America comes to Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Texoma had a very special guest Tuesday with Ginger Zee from Good Morning America filming her national forecast from the Wichita Mountains.
Zee is traveling along with the GMA Winnebago going across the country to do the GMA forecast from different areas.
Tuesday’s forecast was from Texoma, a place Zee has been to in the past, but she says unlike her previous visits here, she didn’t have to cover severe storms in the area but rather, got to show off the beautiful sights.
“I love to be in oklahoma any time, but I’m most often here when something horrible’s happening, so to be here to celebrate the beauty of Oklahoma, to share your spectacular sunrises and sunsets, 'cause I don’t know if anyone else does sunrises or sunsets better than Oklahoma, with the rest of the nation is really important to me," said ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.
After this, she’ll be in Texas. Zee says she will take part in a rodeo in Texas before doing a live forecast from Houston.
