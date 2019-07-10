WATCH: Labor Sec. Acosta to take questions on his handling of Epstein case

Acosta, a former federal prosecutor in south Florida, is being assailed for his part in a secret 2008 plea deal that let Epstein avoid federal prosecution on charges that he molested teenage girls. Acosta has repeatedly defended his work in the case and is not expected to resign during his afternoon appearance, when the Labor Department says he will "make a statement and answer questions regarding the Epstein matter." Administration officials and congressional Republicans expect him to defend himself and explain the decisions he made in 2008.