Lawton man charged with sexually assaulting children

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a pair of children.
Police say they arrested 32-year-old Eduardo Charez last week on reports he had inappropriately touched a 3-year-old child.
They say he admitted to that during an interview at the jail and he also confessed to assaulting a 5-year-old in an unrelated incident.
He’s charged with two felony counts of lewd acts with a child under 12 and is set to appear in court in August.
