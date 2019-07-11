Altus PD investigating bomb threat at car dealership

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are investigating a reported bomb threat.
A bomb threat was called into Four Stars Toyota on East Broadway just before 9:30 Thursday morning.
Police evacuated the building. Altus PD was assisted by the 97th Security Forces Squadron explosives K-9 unit. The scene was declared safe after a two and a half hour search of the property.
Investigators are working to identify the caller who made the threat.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.