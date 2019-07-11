First Alert 7 Forecast: a drop in humidity for a day or two then sunny and hot weather into next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Quiet summer weather will settle in over the next week.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm in north Texas. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by 9PM with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
It will be hot tomorrow and Saturday but it will noticeably less humid. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast to east winds tomorrow and a light east breezy on Saturday. Some humidity will return Sunday with light east to southeast winds. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule as highs head for the mid 90s.
Next week, a summertime ridge will dominate the Southern Plains. This will keep rain chances at slim to none and each day will be mostly sunny. Highs will slowly warm up and could reach triple digits by Wednesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.