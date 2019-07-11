LPD investigating after body is found

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they are investigating after a body was found near Sheridan and D Avenue around 10:30 Thursday morning.
The man, described as being in his 50s-60s, was found underneath a bridge in Bridge Park -- formerly Doe Doe Park.
The Crime Scene Unit and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner were called to the scene along with the Lawton Fire Department to assist.
Police say at this time they do not suspect foul play to have been involved but are working to confirm the cause of death.
