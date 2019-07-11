Western swing music on display at Lawton event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest Annual Showcase and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening this weekend at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton.
Western Swing music is on full display over the next few days and Lawton resident Mickey Lavender says you won't want to miss it.
"Great music, great people great fun. People are always griping that there’s nothing going on in Lawton. Well this is a great event, people talk about no dancing and that kind of stuff, we’ll we’ve got it right here. Some of the best music you’re going to hear, the best people. Just come out and have fun,” Lavender said.
The music and dancing is all to western swing music, which originated in Texas.
"Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys were really the start of it, as well as Milton Brown and a few others. We’re trying to carry on that tradition. It is Texas music but it’s also really big in Oklahoma,” said John Jones, who is the president of the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest.
The event is put on every year by the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest, which is a nonprofit based out of Texas. They say they hold it in Lawton every year because they love to come here. They aim to keep this music alive and well, which they do by putting all of their profits from these events towards music scholarships.
"It’s helping give back to the music we love and trying to keep it going for future generations. You can probably look around and none of us are as young as we used to be but if we can keep it going for future generations, it’s something that’s been a part of all of our lives and we’d just like to see it continue,” Jones said.
The event continues Friday and Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum. It runs from 10:45 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. It is $5 for members to get in and $10 for non-members.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.