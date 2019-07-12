Charges filed against escaped inmate

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton City Jail inmate who escaped from custody Monday while working in the city.
Marcus Tenequer is charged with a felony count of larceny of an automobile and a misdemeanor count of escape from detention.
Police say he left while working at the Museum of the Great Plains, stealing a van that was later found at an apartment complex.
According to court documents, he was found and arrested at his mother’s home and she directed officers to his room when they arrived.
He is set to appear in court next month.
