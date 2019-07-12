Chisholm Trail Heritage Center holds reception for “A Texas State of Mind” art show

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held a reception with the artist of their newest art exhibit.
Thursday night Nocona artist Larry Lemons and his wife were in Duncan, meeting with the people who came to view his show, “A Texas State of Mind.”
Lemons’ artwork showcases what he calls the icons of Texas, and he hopes to bring a smile to his audience’s faces.
“My art is happy, it’s not too deep, its not provocative, its not controversial; its entertaining, maybe relaxing, enjoyable, something that just kind of speaks to your heart, makes you feel better after you’ve looked at my art,” says Lemons.
The exhibit will be at the Heritage Center until September.
