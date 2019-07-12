Comanche County Poverty Workgroup hosts poverty simulator

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday night a group of people was given a chance to better understand the difficulties low-income area families face.
A poverty simulation was held at Lawton's Great Plains Technology Center.
It was put on by the Comanche County Poverty Workgroup.
Participants had to work to make ends' meet in a set of four 15-minute "weeks."
After the activity, a discussion was held on addressing the poverty concerns in Comanche County.
“We feel it’s really important to provide this as an education opportunity, it’s really hands-on training, it’s not a game, it’s not allowing individuals to act out and pretend to understand something that maybe they don’t have experience with or know how to handle," said TSET Healthy Living Coordinator Debra Johnson.
The event was part of an effort to address poverty, which has been identified as one of the five key contributing factors to poor health outcomes in Oklahoma.
In the fall, organizers will hold a financial literacy workshop in the public library.
