First Alert 7 Forecast: Hot and dry pattern through next week and triple digits may return

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Highs will slowly start to heat up by next week.
A nice summer evening is upon us under clear skies and with lower humidity. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s by 9PM with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies tomorrow and winds will be light out of the east to northeast. Highs in the mid 90s. A bit more humidity on Sunday and skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, east to northeast winds 5-15 mph.
Next week, a ridge will remain in place and that means lots of sunshine each day and a warming trend. Highs should stay in the 90s on Monday but could soar to near 100 from Tuesday through Friday. No rain is expected during the period.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.