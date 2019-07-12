First Alert 7 Forecast: Hot and dry pattern through next week and triple digits may return

A nice summer evening is upon us under clear skies and with lower humidity. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s by 9PM with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny skies tomorrow and winds will be light out of the east to northeast. Highs in the mid 90s. A bit more humidity on Sunday and skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, east to northeast winds 5-15 mph.