LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Friday morning! As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Conditions will feel a little humid this morning, but dew point temperatures will decrease as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s under sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with highs in the mid 90s, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather for the beginning part of the weekend.