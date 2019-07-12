LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Friday morning! As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Conditions will feel a little humid this morning, but dew point temperatures will decrease as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s under sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with highs in the mid 90s, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather for the beginning part of the weekend.
Sunday and Monday moisture will surge northward bringing back lots of humidity for most of Texoma. We should stay dry both days as rain chances look to stay out of the Texoma area. High temperatures both days will hold in the mid 90s.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday winds will turn out of the south at 10-20mph, which will bring warmer air northward. This warmer air will do away with some of our humidity, but it will be bringing temperatures into the low triple digits. The triple digit temperatures and dry weather look to stick with us for the ending part of next week, along with next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
