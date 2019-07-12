Lawton knitters group gets volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of volunteers who have been knitting hats for babies born at the Southwestern Medical Center say they have gotten several people interested in joining group after their story aired on 7News this week.
You might remember the group's story, which aired on Monday night on 7News at 6.
They said they needed help with the overwhelming number of hats they were being asked to make a week.
They say since that story aired, they have gotten around 30 calls of people offering their help.
They say they will now be making smaller hats for babies in the NICU at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as well.
