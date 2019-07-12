Lawton man charged with second-degree murder waves preliminary hearing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man charged with second-degree murder waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
David Winbush is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Brian Brown Jr. back in December.
The medical examiner says Brown was shot three times.
Thursday he waived a preliminary hearing, where a judge would decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial.
He is set to be formally arraigned on July 24th.
He will remain in Comanche County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
