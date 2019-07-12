Lawton mother accused of leaving children in hot car

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton mother is accused of leaving her children in a hot car in the blistering summer heat.
Police say 34-year old Brooke Smith’s two kids and another child were left in a car outside the Walmart on Sheridan Road Tuesday afternoon around 5:00.
They say the car was not turned on and was not parked under any shade and while the windows were rolled down, the children inside were visibly suffering under the effects of the heat.
