Cyril man waives right to preliminary hearing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Cyrill man charged in a deadly shooting in Lawton in January is set to go to trial.
28-year-old Johnny Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.
He will be formally arraigned later this month.
He's charged with first degree murder for Joshua Seavert's death.
Authorities say Seavert and another man were shot inside a home near southwest Bishop Road in January.
Witnessed identified Jones as the gunman, and he was arrested the day of the shooting.
