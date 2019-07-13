Cyril man waives right to preliminary hearing

July 12, 2019 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 10:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Cyrill man charged in a deadly shooting in Lawton in January is set to go to trial.

28-year-old Johnny Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

He will be formally arraigned later this month.

He's charged with first degree murder for Joshua Seavert's death.

Authorities say Seavert and another man were shot inside a home near southwest Bishop Road in January.

Witnessed identified Jones as the gunman, and he was arrested the day of the shooting.

