First Alert 7 Forecast: The humidity is not as oppressive but the heat and humidity return this work week!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well thanks to now Tropical Storm “Barry”, the East/Northeast surface winds have brought in some drier air and the oppressive humidity has been scoured out. However, the heat and humidity return this week. High temperatures the next couple days especially Sunday and Monday remain in the mid 90′s but the triple digits return as early as Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see heat advisories posted for next week too. Enjoy the seasonable and less humid days while you can.