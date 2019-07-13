Lawton churches give back to the community on National Serve Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of Lawtonians gathered for a day of giving back to their community for National Serve Day.
“It’s always important to be a part of something bigger than you are, and this is definitely bigger than us,” said Gary Pratt, associate pastor at Lawton First Assembly.
Lawton First Assembly, Grace Fellowship, and other churches in Lawton participated in National Serve Day for the very first time, Saturday.
“We had probably 350 that are out," said Pratt. "We were just shocked at the number of families, of parents bringing children, grandparents bringing grandchildren out to be a part of this, to teach them what it is to have a servants heart.”
Lawton churches painted houses, helped local outreach program, Hungry Hearts, with their community garden, and had a unique car wash...
“The fun thing about the car wash is that we said it’s a one dollar car wash, but actually when they come, we say, ‘no, you’re not paying us. We’re going to pay you a dollar,’" said Debbie Pratt, associate pastor at Lawton First Assembly.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce worked with the churches to bring the worldwide event to the city.
“We were the first city to actually be involved in the state of Oklahoma," said Brandi Sims, communications manager with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. "So, I love the fact that we were kind of spearheading that motion and bringing Serve Day to the state, and since that time, we’ve seen dozens of churches across the state be involved since the start with Lawton First Assembly in Lawton Fort Sill.”
Sims said for their first year participating in National Serve Day, the community is off to a fantastic start, but she said they definitely want to see more next year.
“I would love to see even more creative projects," said Sims. "I mean, with the free car wash, I thought that was a fantastic idea that was presented to our planning team. But I would love to see even more creative projects... Giving out free hugs to giving out a dollar. I mean, the list can really go on and I would just love to see that expand even further.”
“It’s really all about what our shirt says," said Debbie Pratt. "'Love our city.’”
