Lawton Farmers Market holds Tomato Festival art contest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Farmers Market kicked off its annual Tomato Festival in a truly artistic way.
They held a special tomato-themed art contest Thursday at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery.
Competitors, among them former 7News anchor Jan Stratton, displayed their art, with cash prizes for the top three works.
In addition, all art displayed was priced and the funds raised from any purchase will go to help support the Lawton Farmer’s Market.
It was also a night of art appreciation for the community.
“One of the artists told me they’d never been to an art show with this many people that showed up for their art show, so really it’s been a really positive experience for the artist, for the art community and also fo rthe Lawton Farmer’s Market," Dr. Edward Legako of the Lawton Farmers Market.
And the 8th annual tomato festival will start Saturday morning at 8 and run until Noon in the Great Plains Coliseum parking lot.
There will be tomato contests, salsa contests and plenty of fun for the family.
