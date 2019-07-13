Lawton woman charged with child abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is charged with abusing her son.
29-year-old Cierra Kyles’ 5-year-old was placed in emergency foster care last year, after he was treated for injuries consistent with child abuse.
While in foster care, the child said his mom had hit him as punishment for failing to correctly answer educational quizzes she gave him.
Authorities say the child had two black eyes, a cut under his right eye, open wounds on his arm and burn marks on his back.
Kyles was arrested this week and charged with child abuse and enabling child abuse by injury.
She’s being held on a $200,000 bond.
