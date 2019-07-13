Leslie Powell Gallery hosts reception for “The Protector” portrait series

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Leslie Powell Gallery played host to the opening reception for Lawton photographer Chris Martin’s “The Protector” portrait series.
It's 13 portraits of individuals who live in the southwest Oklahoma area who Martin says contribute to or enhance our lives on some level on a daily basis, whether we know it or not.
Among the 13, is our own 7News anchor Caitlin Williams.
“You guys watch the news, we watch the news on a nightly basis, we see things on social media and we don’t think about it, we take it for granted, but the people who are in front of the camera a lot of times are doing a lot of hard work. We just don’t realize how much goes into a newscast or a story and i thought that was an incredibly important piece to tell for that story," says Martin.
The exhibition also features about 30 other pieces from Martin’s work over the last four or five years, including landscape, architectural work and personal portraits.
You can check them out for yourself at the Leslie Powell Gallery.
They’ll be on display Monday through Friday from noon until four through August 20th.
