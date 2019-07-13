Lights For Liberty protests upcoming housing of migrant children at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - “These borders did not exist until the early 1900s. The borders crossed us, we never crossed them,” said Ashley Nicole McCray while speaking at Friday night’s “Lights for Liberty” vigil in Lawton’s Shepler Park.
The protest was held to oppose the planned upcoming housing of migrant children at Fort Sill.
It featured several activist speakers, and a number of Oklahoma elected officials were present, all opposed to what they call imprisonment of migrant children, and their treatment.
In addition, tables were on-site to give people a chance to register to vote, or a way to contact their legislators.
“It feels really got to know there are people uncomfortable with this situation. I think a lot of the time we get so wrapped up with what’s going on in our own lives that it’s easy to overlook the kind of things that are happening here. So it’s really nice to see, it’s kind of heartening,” says Norman City Council member Alexandra Scott.
Organizers say they plan another demonstration on July 20th and that anyone wanting to lend their support can find more information on Lights for Liberty’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.