Stephens and Tillman Counties approved for FEMA disaster assistance

OKLAHOMA (TNN) - Stephens and Tillman Counties are among those approved for FEMA disaster assistance in the wake of the storms from the end of April.
The approval means that federal funding is available to help counties and the state with repairs and costs of storm response.
Officials say the spring storms caused more than 7-million dollars in damage, debris and response costs.
Governor Stitt’s request for federal aid for May’s destructive flooding has yet to be approved. Assessments for those storms show over $20 million in damage.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.