Tillman County man changes plea to guilty

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A Tillman county man changed his plea to guilty on two charges involving a deadly crash.
Dakota Kinder pleaded guilty Friday to leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and negligent homicide.
His formal sentencing is set for September 13th.
Kinder’s charges came after authorities say he left the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in October 2017 that killed Dillon Barnard.
Friday there was a rally held at the Tillman county courthouse by motorcycle riders from across the state to honor their fellow motorcyclist. The Tillman County DA says they also filled the court room.
