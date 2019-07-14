First Alert 7 Forecast: Today was hot but this week will be hotter!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton made it up to 97 degrees today. Now, that is warmer than I expected (my forecast was 94). Today was a transition day to much hotter and more humid feeling weather for your work-week. Highs will come close to 100 on Tuesday and maybe go little above 100 for Wednesday and Thursday. No matter what, the humidity will definitely make it feel well over 100. We could see a heat advisory come back to our area this week for the prolonged heat and humidity. The only relief will not be from rain, but a little wind from the south at 10-20 mph to help stir the air a little. Stay cool anyway you can. Be safe.