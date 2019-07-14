Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts 8th Annual Tomato Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market hosted the 8th annual Tomato Festival at the Great Plains Coliseum. More than 40 vendors were in attendance, selling everything from fruits and lotions, to jams and tomatoes.
Dr. Edward Legako says Lawton’s Tomato Festival is the only one in the state of Oklahoma, making this event that much more special. He wants Lawton to be known as the place that hosts the one-of-a-kind festival.
“People love tomatoes in this area, and we wanted to create a festival that is unique in Oklahoma," said Dr. Legako, President of the Southwest Grower’s Association. "My planting peaks for the festival so I’m planting tomatoes to get ready to have enough for people to get fresh tomatoes.”
There was a salsa contest, and categories for the ugliest and prettiest tomato, the best tasting, the largest, and the best in show. If you missed Saturday’s Tomato Festival, you can visit the Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning at the Great Plains Coliseum.
