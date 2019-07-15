First Alert 7 Forecast: the hottest week of the year, so far, is upon us

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sunny and hot weather is expected throughout the week. There is a slight chance of a front next week.
For the rest of this evening, a few clouds will give way to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s by 9PM and overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. A light south breeze will develop tomorrow and skies will be mostly sunny. Expect highs near 99 east to 100-102° from I-44 to the west.
Mostly sunny skies will persist from Wednesday into the weekend and south winds will increase. The windiest days look to be Thursday and Friday as gusts approach 25-30 mph. Highs will range from 98-103° and it will feel like 104-109° due to the humidity. A weak cool front may approach the area by early to mid next week, bringing a few showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.