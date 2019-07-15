LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Our weather is quiet again today, but it is looking like the humidity will make a push back into the viewing area. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 60s making conditions sticky and feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100.
Across the board triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for tomorrow with our high here in Lawton around 102. Feel like temperatures will be around 104-107. Wednesday will be very similar with more warm air and moisture sticking around. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be 101.
Friday and Saturday actual temperatures will hold at 100 degrees with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a very humid weak throughout. If you have any outdoor plans this week or weekend you should be good to go as no rain is in the forecast.
Our next best chance for showers and storms to move back into Texoma look to be next Monday-Wednesday. We will get a system to push through which will interact with all the moisture moving in out of the south.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
