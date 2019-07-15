Teen Theatre workshop underway in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several southwest Oklahoma kids are getting an early start in the world of performance thanks to a Teen Theatre workshop happening in Duncan.
Twenty-two students from various southwest Oklahoma towns are working their way through the three-week camp which will culminate with a performance of “Rumpelstiltskin: Private Eye.” For many of those students, this is their first time on stage.
“My brother was doing it for a few years, and I was kind of like watching the shows and thought I’d start doing it,” said performer Ashlynn Bracher.
”This is the first play I’ve ever gotten to do. I was a little nervous when I first came in,” said performer Wyatt Wood.
But for others, this is a yearly tradition.
"I started five years ago and my sister had done it before me. I knew some of the people that were going to be there. It just seemed like it was going to be really fun. I’m outgoing and I wanted to be in something where I could meet new people and make friends,” said performer Emily Trostle.
Whether they’ve been performing for five years or five days, the goal of the teen theater is to get the kids involved at an early age.
"So many plays don’t have anything geared towards teenagers, most of it is 20 and up. This is a way that we can continue to work with our kids. Building that interest is really important because if we don’t have people interested in performing or going to watch shows, community theater dies,” said producer Derrick Miller.
The camp features kids from several different schools, giving even those who go to schools without big theater programs a chance to participate. Plus, it comes at a time when kids are looking for things to do.
"It’s always cool to be able to do something throughout the summer instead of just sitting around being bored, you can learn more. Every year I’ve learned something new. So, it’s just good to get to learn more about the theater every year and it’s something I enjoy doing,” Trostle said.
The kids will be capping off their camp with a performance on July 27th at 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center in Duncan. It’s free for other kids and $5 for adults.
