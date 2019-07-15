Two injured after rollover crash in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash south of Altus sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon just after 4:30.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Chevy was headed south on Highway 283, when she fell asleep and left the roadway. The driver slid through an irrigation ditch and rolled over at the edge of a field.
The woman was sent to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger was admitted in critical condition and air lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.
