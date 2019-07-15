Two injured after rollover crash in Altus

Two injured after rollover crash in Altus
Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigates after SUV ends up in field near Highway 283 in Altus.
By Caitlin Williams | July 14, 2019 at 7:42 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 9:07 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash south of Altus sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon just after 4:30.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Chevy was headed south on Highway 283, when she fell asleep and left the roadway. The driver slid through an irrigation ditch and rolled over at the edge of a field.

The woman was sent to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger was admitted in critical condition and air lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.