Boys & Girls Club of Lawton-Fort Sill hosts fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club held an Indian taco fundraiser Monday.
It lasted two hours, and people got a chance to get a taco and drink for ten dollars.
Money raised today goes towards the Boys and Girls club’s summer program and after-school program.
“It is very important for us to have this taco sale and fundraisers for our children to be here so they wont be somewhere they don’t want to be or on the streets or something. We don’t want them to be there. We want them to be here with us. We provide them with breakfast lunch and dinner for the summer program and the after-school program we give them dinner and help with educational stuff," says club secretary, Kesha Cable.
