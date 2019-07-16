Cash toll increase now in effect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You may have already noticed it if you were on toll roads Monday in Oklahoma, but if not, be warned: cash tolls went up on Oklahoma turnpikes.
The two and a half percent increase that took effect Monday will go towards helping expansion projects throughout the state.
In October 2015, former Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin announced the Driving Forward Program which included multiple price hikes.
The first two toll increases went into place in March of 2017, and January of last year.
If you use a Pikepass, you will NOT see the price increase.
