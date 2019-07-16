City of Chickasha introducing new way to pay utility bills

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Chickasha is introducing a new way for citizens to pay their utility bills!
There is now a PaySite Kiosk inside Homeland to quickly and conveniently pay the City of Chickasha Utility Bill.
At the kiosk, you'll have to scan your bill or enter your account number.
Cash or credit cards are accepted and a receipt will be printed following the transaction.
If you have any questions you can call (405)- 222- 6015 or stop by City Hall.
