Duncan kids learn arts and crafts at annual Arts Explosion

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Kids are getting the chance to learn and take part in arts and crafts all this week in Duncan.
Arts Explosion is put on by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council and is taking place all this week at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
It's for kids who just got out of kindergarten all the way through teenagers.
While it is too late to sign up this year, it does take place each year, offering kids the chance to learn about several different art styles while also getting the chance to put together a few arts and crafts themselves.
“I truly love this program, it truly is one of the more rewarding ones because when you see that arts touches the lives of children and you get to see at the end of the week all the things that they created, I think it’s most rewarding to see how the little ones are affected by art," says Darcy Reeves, executive director for the Chisholm Trail Arts Council.
If you want to get your child involved for next year's Arts Explosion, sign-ups typically start in April.
This year, they have around 150 kids taking part and on Friday, parents will get to see what their kids put together over the course of the week.
