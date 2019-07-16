First Alert 7 Forecast: scorching heat through the weekend then perhaps some relief next week!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will lead to hot and dry conditions over the next several days. However, a cool front may move into Texoma by early next week.
Warm & humid this evening as temperatures only fall into the low 90s by 9PM. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy tomorrow with south winds 10-20 mph. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s at noon, and highs will top out around 101.
South winds will be even stronger from Thursday into Saturday and it will remain mostly sunny. Expect daytime highs between 98-102° and lows in the upper 70s. There is a chance of a cool front by early next week. Forecast data is still unclear on which day it will move into our area but it will likely be late Sunday or Monday. Sunday will still be hot with highs near 100 then temperatures should drop into the 90s Monday & Tuesday. We’ll keep the forecast dry for now but there is at least a low chance of showers & storms thanks to the front.
Stay cool and have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
