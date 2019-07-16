First Alert 7 Forecast: scorching heat through the weekend then perhaps some relief next week!

South winds will be even stronger from Thursday into Saturday and it will remain mostly sunny. Expect daytime highs between 98-102° and lows in the upper 70s. There is a chance of a cool front by early next week. Forecast data is still unclear on which day it will move into our area but it will likely be late Sunday or Monday. Sunday will still be hot with highs near 100 then temperatures should drop into the 90s Monday & Tuesday. We’ll keep the forecast dry for now but there is at least a low chance of showers & storms thanks to the front.