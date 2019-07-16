LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It will be a very hot and humid day for all of the viewing area. Heat advisories have been issued for our far eastern Texoma counties until 8PM this evening. That heat advisory is due to heat index values, or feel like temperatures, of 105-110 degrees. Actual temperatures throughout Texoma will be 100-103. Make sure to stay hydrated this afternoon and take frequent breaks if you are working outside
Tomorrow will be a very similar afternoon with most places in the triple digits. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s putting feel like temperatures back around 104-108.
As we continue through the week dewpoints will be on a gradual downward trend, but actual temperatures will stay right around 100 degrees. This will make for a very hot week.
This weekend we are tracking a cold front to push in out of the northwest late Sunday night. This front will bring some drier air and somewhat cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will likely be in the mid to upper 90s with no humidity. There is a slight chance we may see some rain in Texoma Monday morning, but as of now confidence is too low to add any rain chances in the forecast. We will continue to monitor that system through the week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.