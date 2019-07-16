Lawton wading pool drained due to rocks at bottom

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Wading Pool at Lawton’s Mocine Park had to be drained Monday morning after rocks were found covering the bottom.
A Mocine Park employee posted on the Grapevine’s Facebook Monday that a mountain of rocks was at the bottom of the pool after people threw them in over the weekend.
The pool is only 1.5 feet deep, so it was drained and back open in a matter of hours.
A statement from the city says the pool did have rocks in it, but draining the it was unnecessary, and that the problem should have been solved by sweeping the pool and getting the rocks out with pool nets.
The city's Community Relations Director says the employee's Facebook post was not consistent with how city employees are to represent themselves in online capacities and the information may not have been accurate.
